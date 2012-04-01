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Discontinued

Philips AventAvent travel feeding set 6m+

SCF724/00

Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large sectioned feeding dish, two removable small containers, an integrated weaning spoon and a suction mat to prevent spills. It is the perfect travel companion for any mum on the go.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Optimised for feeding on the go

Greater convenience for mealtime on the go

  • Travel set

Travel feeding set

The Philips Avent travel feeding set includes one large, sectioned feeding dish with lid and two removable, individual dishes with lids that are perfect for snacks or smaller feeding portions

Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

Secure lids that prevent spills and keep container hygienic

Includes integrated weaning spoon and suction mat

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 