2 year warranty
Discontinued
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.
Breast milk
Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents
Use the adapter to express and feed with the same cup
The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Elyssia31
21/01/2012
United Kingdom
Phillips Avent Via Feeding System
I really like this product it is easier for me to carry around three or four of these when I take the baby out. It is so easy just to attach a teat and bottle cover to it rather than transferring it to another bottle. Especially when I have expressed milk in there and have no other clean bottles. Only wish that Phillips Avent would also sell the via screw caps just as they do the flat via lids.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Linsey28
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good product
This product is brilliant and easy to use and a brilliant design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Szbovb
30/07/2012
United Kingdom
Good idea, but less easy to use
The cup came off whilst using the breast pump, so less easy to use than a bottle, but would be a good idea to store milk in long term
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF610/05 Avent Feeding System
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.