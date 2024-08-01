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Soothing newborns from day 1
Peace of mind of soothing from day one. Philips Avent ultra start soother is made to fit your newborn’s little mouth and can be safely used until they’re six months old. No matter who's taking care of baby, comfort and relief are close by!See all benefits
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Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soothers.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone teats are designed for natural oral development.
We consciously use only silicone for our Philips Avent soother teats. The silicone is 100% food-grade, and free from BPA, BPS, Phthalate, PVC and Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Philips Avent ultra start soothers come in a reusable carrying box that doubles as a sterilizer. Just add some water and pop it in the microwave for three minutes. Easy, hygienic and ready for when your little one needs it.
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