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    Philips Avent Soother ultra start

    SCF075/06

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Soothing newborns from day 1

    Peace of mind of soothing from day one. Philips Avent ultra start soother is made to fit your newborn’s little mouth and can be safely used until they’re six months old. No matter who's taking care of baby, comfort and relief are close by!

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    Philips Avent Soother ultra start

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    Soothing newborns from day 1

    Little and light for a fit that’s just right

    • Designed for newborns
    • Orthodontic & BPA-free
    • 2 pack
    • 0-2m
    Lightweight soother for newborns, safely used until 6 months

    Lightweight soother for newborns, safely used until 6 months

    Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.

    98% teat acceptance*

    98% teat acceptance*

    When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soothers.

    Optimal for healthy oral development

    Optimal for healthy oral development

    Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone teats are designed for natural oral development.

    Teat made from food-grade silicone

    Teat made from food-grade silicone

    We consciously use only silicone for our Philips Avent soother teats. The silicone is 100% food-grade, and free from BPA, BPS, Phthalate, PVC and Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    Sterilize and store in one handy case

    Philips Avent ultra start soothers come in a reusable carrying box that doubles as a sterilizer. Just add some water and pop it in the microwave for three minutes. Easy, hygienic and ready for when your little one needs it.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hygiene

      Can be sterilized
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy to clean
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Indonesia
      Yes

    • Safety

      BPA-free
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Sterilizer/carrying case
      Yes

    • What is included

      ultra start soother
      2 pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-2m, teat suitable until 6m.

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    • 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).
    • *For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

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