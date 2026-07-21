2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
MCD708/98
Discontinued
Magenta color displayed on my Philips device
Cannot select channels with the remote of my Philips system
Can I do voice recording with my Philips soundmachine?
How can I connect headphones to Philips micro theatre?
How to switch between languages on my Philips device?
How to improve the image quality of my Philips device?
How to display information on my Philips Hi-Fi during playback?
How to search in my Philips Micro theater?
How to set time on my Philips micro theatre?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
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