2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8962/05
Removes up to 100% more stains in only 1 week*
Safely enhance your smile every day without giving up the staining foods and drinks you love! The Philips Sonicare whitening rechargeable toothbrush is proven to remove up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in only 1 week*.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
2 modes
6 customizable settings
2 brush heads
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 90% more stains for a whiter, brighter smile.
2 minute Clean mode offers the ultimate in plaque removal (Dental professional recommended brushing time). White mode removes surface stains, brightens and polishes teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.
Philips Sonicare Stain Removal toothbrush allows you to mix and match modes (Clean mode, White mode) and 3 intensities for maximum comfort and your best clean.
Reviews
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode