2 year warranty
Discontinued
Superior cleaning between teeth
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
5 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitizer
Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks. Up to 6x better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush at the gumline.
The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.
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4.2
of 5
110
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Little Flower
27/02/2021
United Kingdom
An excellent toothbrush
I chose Excellent rating because this toothbrush has many extra features. It has a UV clean facility and a 3-week battery with an indicator to show how much charge remains. When charging, the display shows how far it has been charged. It has five different settings such as Clean, Sensitive, Refresh, Gum Care. It comes with a useful carry case and small portable charger for holiday use. It has served me well for ten years.
Pros
It has many different features
Cons
Cost
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-02-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-02-27
Star10
22/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
An Excellent Item
I have had several electric tooth brushes over the years but this is the best. Functional, Flexible and certainly meets my personal needs.
Pros
Too many , it is just excellent.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-22
Inca13
29/05/2017
United Kingdom
Definitely an improvement on previous Philips sonicare brush
Love Sonicare by Philips. Recommended by the hygienist. This is my third purchase and worth the money as results are great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/03 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode