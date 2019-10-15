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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare CleanCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3214/01

3.8

| (45) Reviews

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Up to 3x more plaque removal*

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

45

Reviews

2

15/10/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Best dental care product!

This great product is versatile and effective. It cleans and keeps your teeth and mouth fresh and clean. It helps prevent cavities and make sure a dentist visit a breeze!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/43 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/43 Sonic electric toothbrush

08/10/2019

South Africa

South Africa

The toothbrush is a definite winner.

I love my sonic care toothbrush and heads. Reachs well between the teeth and is gentle on the gum. My husband was hardcore oral but I detect a hint of envy lol. I am still on the fence about the design but I like that it is easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/43 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/43 Sonic electric toothbrush

26/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Electric Toothbrush

Good quality product. The toothbrush head is of a conventional style with a smooth and efficient action.

Pros

Good clean action and battery life.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-11-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-11-26

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush