2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX3214/01
Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
3.8
of 5
45
Reviews
Sasha92
15/10/2019
South Africa
Best dental care product!
This great product is versatile and effective. It cleans and keeps your teeth and mouth fresh and clean. It helps prevent cavities and make sure a dentist visit a breeze!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/43 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/43 Sonic electric toothbrush
Angel
08/10/2019
South Africa
The toothbrush is a definite winner.
I love my sonic care toothbrush and heads. Reachs well between the teeth and is gentle on the gum. My husband was hardcore oral but I detect a hint of envy lol. I am still on the fence about the design but I like that it is easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/43 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/43 Sonic electric toothbrush
Cooker2
26/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Electric Toothbrush
Good quality product. The toothbrush head is of a conventional style with a smooth and efficient action.
Pros
Good clean action and battery life.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-11-26
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush