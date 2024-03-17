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Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
Discontinued
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HR7951/00
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine HR7951/00 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine - English (US)
All (3)
Which speed should I use for kneading dough?
What is each disc/whisk in my Philips kitchen machine for?
How can I add liquid ingredients during blending?
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