2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7951/00
Unbeatable results, easier than you think
Presenting the all new Philips Kitchen Machine - unbeatable performance and versatility, easier than you thought!
900 W
7 speeds and pulse
Easy 6-in 1 set up
Powerful 900 W motor for consistent, unbeatable results.
Planetary Mixing Action allows the kneading, mixing and whisking tools to move in a unique backwards and forwards movement rather than just in a simple circle, reaching all corners of the bowl, and resulting in the smooth, thoroughly mixed ingredients.
Large, robust 4L metal bowl can comfortably knead upto 1300gms of dough so you can to make upto 4 12"pizzas or 2 loafs of bread in one go.The metal handle makes it easy to carry and pour. While the splash guard cover prevents splashing when in use.
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