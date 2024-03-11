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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7774/90
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User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
Quick start guide Philips Pure Essentials Collection Food processor
All (8)
Can I disassemble the balloon beater to clean it properly?
Do the settings (0-7) on the adjustable slicing disc correspond to the thickness in mm?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
I have a plastic part included that looks like the metal knife - what is it intended for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
When I am slicing vegetables they are always mashed. What should I do?
The motor does not run steadily. What is going on?
My Philips food processor will not switch on
When I am cleaning the blender with pulse/quick clean water splashes out. What can I do about it?
Contacting Philips
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