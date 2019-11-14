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  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionFood processor

HR7774/90

3.9

| (13) Reviews

Effortless excellence

This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.

See all benefits

Bigger tube. Bigger bowl. More power. Less effort

Effortless excellence

  • 1000 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 3.4 L bowl

7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.

Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

13

Reviews

14/11/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Great product

I bought only the blender accessory, but it's perfect. I broke the blender jug, please advise where I can buy a replacement Blender Jug? I can't find any via google

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR7774/90 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR7774/90 Food processor

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this product is great

ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this product is great

ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

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