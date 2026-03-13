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2 year warranty

All series

ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series

Discontinued

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ProMix Hand blender3000 Series

HR2520/00

ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 525.9 kB
  • 13 March 2026

European Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 342 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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