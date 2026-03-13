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ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series
Discontinued
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UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
European Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (6)
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
Where is the serial number of my Philips hand blender?
How to clean my Philips hand blender bar
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