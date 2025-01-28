2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2520/00
Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design.
400 W
Beaker
White
Plastic
With a strong 400W motor, you can power through your daily blending tasks for effortlessly smooth results.
Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique and advanced blending technology. With a triangular-shaped blade design that creates optimal food flow as you blend, ensuring consistent and fast blending, time after time.
The specially designed blade guard features a closed cage around it to keep mess to a minimum and protect you from any splash-back while you're blending.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Toothsmith
28/01/2025
United Kingdom
Washing the head
This unit is not difficult to clean as a previous reviewer has said. The cutting head detaches on an anticlockwise bayonet twist and can be washed in a sink with a washing brush or possibly dishwasher (I haven't tested that yet)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProMix Hand blender HR2520 3000 Series
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProMix Hand blender HR2520 3000 Series
Eleo00
17/02/2023
United Kingdom
Dangerous to clean
I needed blender for baby food soni thought this will be alright. It works well but it's so dangerous to clean, it doesn't rinse well with just water. I had to use sponge on wooden stick to clean it below the blade as I didn't want to lose my finger. I have send it back.
This review was made for ProMix Hand blender HR2520 3000 Series
This review was made for ProMix Hand blender HR2520 3000 Series