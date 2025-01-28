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  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds

Discontinued

ProMix Hand blender3000 Series

HR2520/00

3.5

| (2) Reviews

Blend simply and smoothly in seconds

The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design.

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Smooth and effortless everyday blending

Blend simply and smoothly in seconds

  • 400 W

  • Beaker

  • White

  • Plastic

Robust 400W motor

Robust 400W motor

With a strong 400W motor, you can power through your daily blending tasks for effortlessly smooth results.

ProMix advanced blending technology

ProMix advanced blending technology

Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique and advanced blending technology. With a triangular-shaped blade design that creates optimal food flow as you blend, ensuring consistent and fast blending, time after time.

Anti-splash design keeps mess to a minimum

Anti-splash design keeps mess to a minimum

The specially designed blade guard features a closed cage around it to keep mess to a minimum and protect you from any splash-back while you're blending.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
2
1

28/01/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Washing the head

This unit is not difficult to clean as a previous reviewer has said. The cutting head detaches on an anticlockwise bayonet twist and can be washed in a sink with a washing brush or possibly dishwasher (I haven't tested that yet)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProMix Hand blender HR2520 3000 Series

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProMix Hand blender HR2520 3000 Series

17/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Dangerous to clean

I needed blender for baby food soni thought this will be alright. It works well but it's so dangerous to clean, it doesn't rinse well with just water. I had to use sponge on wooden stick to clean it below the blade as I didn't want to lose my finger. I have send it back.

This review was made for ProMix Hand blender HR2520 3000 Series

This review was made for ProMix Hand blender HR2520 3000 Series

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