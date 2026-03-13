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2 year warranty
Avance Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2096/00
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Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Blender
Eco passport Philips Aluminium Collection Blender - English (US)
All (7)
What is the function of the small lid?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
What is the function of my Philips blender spatula?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I attach the jar?
My spatula got damaged when I stirred the ingredients in the jar. What can I do about this?
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
When I am cleaning the blender with pulse/quick clean water splashes out. What can I do about it?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
The blender jar leaks. What should I do?