2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2096/00
Best blending, leaves no bits
The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 800W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want.
800 W
2 L glass jar
with spatula
ProBlend 6
Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.
This Philips blender has a strong 800 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.
The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.
Awards
3.0
of 5
5
Reviews
Angela23
20/05/2016
United Kingdom
I simply love it!
I have it for about a year and a half and it is perfection, I use it daily for my smoothies, I bought it for about 90 euros then and it was totally worth the investment, the only thing that bothers me is that lost the spatula :( but the blender it self fully met my expectations, highly recomend it. It's my favourite tool in the kitchen!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Rotlman
11/07/2013
United Kingdom
Does what it says it will do, quietly.
After using a bargain priced blender, the Philips 2096 was a dream. Easy to clean, easy to use. Makes mixed fruit drinks to perfection. The instructions could have been better. That's the only negative I found on this Blender. If you are looking for a blender, this is it. Have my blender just a few weeks, but it is in daily use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
dsilva
23/04/2016
United Kingdom
After few use it is dead
It is flashing orange lights, any help? and will not start.
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2096/01 Blender
Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094