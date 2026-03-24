Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Aluminium Collection Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR1861/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Important Information Manual Philips Viva Collection Juicer
User Manual Philips Aluminium Collection Juicer - English (US)
All (7)
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Why does the pulp feel moist?
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you