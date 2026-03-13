2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR1371/90
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender - English (US)
Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
Can I set my Philips hand blender's power to "ON" permanently?
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Can I crush ice cubes with my Philips chopper?
How to clean my Philips hand blender bar