2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1371/90
More power for professional results
Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.
700 W, metal bar
Double action knife
1 L Beaker, chopper
5 speeds +turbo
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.
4.2
of 5
9
Reviews
Kitty
30/11/2019
South Africa
Perfect
Is an essential in my kitchen which never lets me down. With the different attachment you can use it for so many things.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1371/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1371/90 Hand blender
Happybuddy
27/05/2017
United Kingdom
I love it.
I have used mine for many years and it has given up on me but replacing is has been tough. I bought another brand but I am returning as it does not perform as well. But I can't seem to find a retailer for my much loved product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
Micke
06/05/2013
United Kingdom
Awesome
Awesome blender.. Blending everything, very powerful motor, nice to hold, perfect in kitchen..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender