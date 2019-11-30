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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1371/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1371/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1371/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1371/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1371/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1371/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1371/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1371/90

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionHand blender

HR1371/90

4.2

| (9) Reviews

More power for professional results

Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.

See all benefits

Powerful 700 Watt motor and double action blade

More power for professional results

  • 700 W, metal bar

  • Double action knife

  • 1 L Beaker, chopper

  •  5 speeds +turbo

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Multiple speeds and turbo button

Multiple speeds and turbo button

XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

9

Reviews

3
1

30/11/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Perfect

Is an essential in my kitchen which never lets me down. With the different attachment you can use it for so many things.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1371/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection HR1371/90 Hand blender

27/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I love it.

I have used mine for many years and it has given up on me but replacing is has been tough. I bought another brand but I am returning as it does not perform as well. But I can't seem to find a retailer for my much loved product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

06/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Awesome

Awesome blender.. Blending everything, very powerful motor, nice to hold, perfect in kitchen..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

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