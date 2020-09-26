2 year warranty
HP6422/00
Epilation made easy
Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.
for legs
2 accessories
Corded epilator
Ergonomic handle
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!
This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.
This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
4.2
of 5
26
Reviews
Tash24
26/09/2020
South Africa
This product is perfect for shaving legs
I have been using it for some time now and I haven't had any problems thus far, it is a great product and I would recommend it to anyone that loves smoothly shaven legs
Pros
It gives a really close shave without getting any nicks or cuts
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator
Date of Use 2019-09-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator
Date of Use 2019-09-26
Sher01
09/09/2020
South Africa
An amazing product with smoother legs for longer
I bought this epilator after numerous struggles with shaving and waxing and hair growth after 3 days. I didn't expect much but I was surprised with how easy it was to use and the results were amazing. I am more confident now.
Pros
Smoother legs for longer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6422/01 Compact epilator
Date of Use 2019-09-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6422/01 Compact epilator
Date of Use 2019-09-09
kitchen queen
02/09/2020
South Africa
Hair removal with proven results
Hair removal without the mess or fuss. Y spend 1000s on removing unwanted hair at a salon when u can do it in the comfort of your own home
Pros
no need to worry about unwanted hair for weeks
Cons
Little painful
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator
Date of Use 2018-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator
Date of Use 2018-09-02