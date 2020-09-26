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Satinelle EssentialCompact epilator

HP6422/00

4.2

| (26) Reviews

Epilation made easy

Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.

See all benefits

Epilation made easy

  • for legs

  • 2 accessories

  • Corded epilator

  • Ergonomic handle

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

26

Reviews

26/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

This product is perfect for shaving legs

I have been using it for some time now and I haven't had any problems thus far, it is a great product and I would recommend it to anyone that loves smoothly shaven legs

Pros

It gives a really close shave without getting any nicks or cuts

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator

Date of Use 2019-09-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator

Date of Use 2019-09-26

09/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

An amazing product with smoother legs for longer

I bought this epilator after numerous struggles with shaving and waxing and hair growth after 3 days. I didn't expect much but I was surprised with how easy it was to use and the results were amazing. I am more confident now.

Pros

Smoother legs for longer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6422/01 Compact epilator

Date of Use 2019-09-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6422/01 Compact epilator

Date of Use 2019-09-09

02/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Hair removal with proven results

Hair removal without the mess or fuss. Y spend 1000s on removing unwanted hair at a salon when u can do it in the comfort of your own home

Pros

no need to worry about unwanted hair for weeks

Cons

Little painful

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator

Date of Use 2018-09-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Essential HP6423/00 Compact epilator

Date of Use 2018-09-02

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