2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4680/55
Fast and easy boiling
Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
1.0 L 2400 W
Water level indicator
White orange
Hinged lid
The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
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