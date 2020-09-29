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  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
  • Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

Discontinued

Handheld garment steamer

GC300/20

4.6

| (35) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

This handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh any clothing or upholstery - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight and compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Ideal companion to your iron, no board required

Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling

  • 1000W, up to 20 g/min

  • Vertical Steaming

  • 60ml non detachable water tank

Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.

Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.

Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

35

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

29/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Great and quite handy for traveling

My friends and family will benefit a lot from having their own.

Pros

Can steam clothing on a hanger

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2020-03-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2020-03-29

31/08/2020

South Africa

South Africa

can only say wow - makes my life so much better

As I travel a lot this product help me a lot. Before I used my hair dryer when I travel to remove creases from my garments :- )

Pros

easy to get garments free of creases

Cons

No cons that I can think of

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2020-07-31

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Date of Use 2020-07-31

06/11/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Perfect for every item.

Perfect design! This is a must have item in every home, you only believe it once you have one... sometimes I have outfits that are delicate, with bead work etc. The steamer makes my life easier, its brilliantly designed with the shape perfect to hold. No more struggles when it comes to make outfits. So easy and quick. Heats up super quick. I've already gifted this item to my daughte4r in law! It's a must have item that literally makes life easier.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.