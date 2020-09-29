2 year warranty
Discontinued
Compact solution for easy de-wrinkling
This handheld garment steamer is perfect for delicate fabrics, difficult-to-iron areas and to refresh any clothing or upholstery - no burns guaranteed. Lightweight and compact design makes it easy to use anytime anywhere. Just steam and go!
Ironing brand
1000W, up to 20 g/min
Vertical Steaming
60ml non detachable water tank
An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.
The brush attachement opens the fabric fibers and enables better steam pemetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help remove dirts and pills.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.
Awards
4.6
of 5
35
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ouboeta
29/09/2020
South Africa
Great and quite handy for traveling
My friends and family will benefit a lot from having their own.
Pros
Can steam clothing on a hanger
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2020-03-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2020-03-29
Meisie
31/08/2020
South Africa
can only say wow - makes my life so much better
As I travel a lot this product help me a lot. Before I used my hair dryer when I travel to remove creases from my garments :- )
Pros
easy to get garments free of creases
Cons
No cons that I can think of
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2020-07-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Date of Use 2020-07-31
Kavitha
06/11/2019
South Africa
Perfect for every item.
Perfect design! This is a must have item in every home, you only believe it once you have one... sometimes I have outfits that are delicate, with bead work etc. The steamer makes my life easier, its brilliantly designed with the shape perfect to hold. No more struggles when it comes to make outfits. So easy and quick. Heats up super quick. I've already gifted this item to my daughte4r in law! It's a must have item that literally makes life easier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC300/20 Handheld garment steamer
Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.