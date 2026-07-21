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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ215C/12
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Quick start guide
Localized commercial leaflet
All (3)
Does my Philips device use battery power when connected to power?
How to use the tuner of my Philips soundmachine?
How to clean my Philips device?
CD skips during playback on my Philips CD player
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
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