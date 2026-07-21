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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Digital tuning clock radio
Discontinued
Support
AJ3650/12
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (1)
Projector of my Philips clock turns off automatically
Projected clock time from my Philips clock is blurry
No sound during playback from my Philips radio
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