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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3650/12

Projection anywhere, anytime

The Philips clock radio features an ultra bright projection by day and gentle dim light by night, displaying time, date and animations clearly - anywhere. Its smart temperature sensors also display indoor and outdoor temperatures - anytime.

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with ultra bright projection

Projection anywhere, anytime

  • Ultra bright time projection

Projects time, date, temperature and animations

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Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.

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