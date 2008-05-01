2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ3650/12
Projection anywhere, anytime
The Philips clock radio features an ultra bright projection by day and gentle dim light by night, displaying time, date and animations clearly - anywhere. Its smart temperature sensors also display indoor and outdoor temperatures - anytime.
Ultra bright time projection
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The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.
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