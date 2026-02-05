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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LED monitor
Discontinued
Support
206V3LSB/00
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SmartControl Software for Windows
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (1)
Monitors pixel defect policy
Always appear text "SmartImage On/Off" mode(a vertical line move) on screen
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Warranty
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