2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
20" / 50.8 cm
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
kgm83
21/09/2012
United Kingdom
philips led monitor 236v3lsb
VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Puressence
09/04/2021
South Africa
Good Considering The Price
Its pretty good considering i got it for around $200 in cad. I've had it for around a year and only downside is only 60 hz but other than that its a very good monitor for its price.
Pros
Adjustable Base, Adjustable Brightness And Contrast,
Cons
60 hz,
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Date of Use 2020-10-08
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Date of Use 2020-10-08
Dodo
20/08/2012
United Kingdom
Great monitor for the money
This monitor gives the best value for the money. Provides full HD quality picture in 23" diagonal for less than 140 euros.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor