Ultinon Pro5000 HL

Car headlight bulb

11366U50CWX2
  Taking bright white light to the next level
    Ultinon Pro5000 HL Car headlight bulb

    11366U50CWX2

    Taking bright white light to the next level

    Top-quality Lumileds LED features a daylight like white beam with its 5800 Kelvin. It illumates everything brightly and clearly without dazzling oncoming drivers. Fit these compact bulbs to your car for a more comfortable driving experience See all benefits

    Top-quality Lumileds LED features a daylight like white beam with its 5800 Kelvin. It illumates everything brightly and clearly without dazzling oncoming drivers. Fit these compact bulbs to your car for a more comfortable driving experience See all benefits

      Taking bright white light to the next level

      The perfect blend of performance and durability

      • LED-FOG [~H8/H11/H16]
      • 5800K
      • Up to 160% brighter light
      • Compact design for perfect fit

      Up to 160% brighter light*

      Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Upgrade them for that new-car LED look. Boost long-range visibility for night driving and short-range brightness for spotting other road users and hazards.Philips Ultinon Pro5000 LED car headlight bulbs increase your visibility by up to 160%*. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you see, the better you perform, and the faster you react, the safer you are. So defeat darkness, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

      5800 Kelvin color temperature for crisp white light

      With a high color temperature of up to 5800 Kelvin, the Philips Ultinon Pro5000 produces a bright white light that's close to daylight. The clearer vision this provides makes it easier to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. The optimal color temperature avoids tiring or straining the eyes, giving you more comfortable and safer night-time driving.

      Built to last up to 3,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish headlights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. LED lights generate heat that must be managed. Philips AirBoost technology is a smart cooling system that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. Greater heat resistance enables Philips Ultinon LED to last longer than comparable products currently on the market. Philips Ultinon Pro5000 provides up to 3,000 hours' use.

      Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

      Philips Ultinon Pro5000 LED's brand-new design takes up minimal space in the headlamp unit. Its one-piece design and integrated electronics make fitting easier, too. This bulb is compatible with a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by DIYers or specialist mechanics.

      Experience improved visibility

      Beam pattern is just as important as brightness: a uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on the Philips Ultinon Pro5000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles.

      12V and 24V compatibility for wider usability

      Philips Ultinon Pro5000 is compatible with 12V and 24V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.

      Philips automotive lighting for the highest quality

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful, bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother, more enjoyable drive.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018007766
        EAN3
        8719018007773
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Front fog
        Range
        Ultinon Pro5000
        Type
        LED-FOG [~H8/H11/H16]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        LED Fog 11366 U50CW X2
        Base
        PGJ19-1; PGJ19-2; PGJ19-3
        Technical features
        AirBoost, SafeBeam Technology

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        12  W
        Voltage
        13.2  V

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Brighter Lights
        Product highlight
        Automotive Grade LED

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        5800K
        Lumens
        750

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11366U50CWX2
        Ordering code
        776631

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        15  cm
        Length
        23.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        1320  g
        Width
        16.8  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        1.52  kg

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        220  g
        Height
        16  cm
        Length
        11.1  cm
        Net weight per piece
        120  g
        Width
        5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        6 packs
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

          • Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.