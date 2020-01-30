The size of your breasts will stay the same from one to six months while you’re breastfeeding, but the amount of breast tissue reduces significantly between six and nine months, even though there’s only a small decrease in milk production.

By the time you get to 15 months of milk production, (lactation) your breasts will be back to their pre-pregnancy size.

As your baby begins to eat more solids the demand for breast milk will decrease, so you’ll naturally produce less.