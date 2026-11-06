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2 year warranty

Climate care

Climate care (13)

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Discontinued

  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier

AC1215/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 63 m²
  • 270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series

Philips 800 Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0819/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 48 m²
  • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series

Philips 2000 Series
3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF220/15
  • Purifies rooms up to 42 m²
  • 165 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filters
View product
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan
  • Philips Pedestal Fan

Philips Pedestal Fan
2000 Series

CX2550/00
  • Fan airflow 2562 m³/h
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Ultra-quiet at 19 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 40 cm
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Air Purifier

AC0920/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2889/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY2422/30
  • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 2 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
Active Carbon filter

FY2420/30
  • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
NanoProtect HEPA

FY0194/30
  • Up to 12 months lifetime
  • Filters 99.5% 0.003μm particles
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY1410/30
  • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 2 years
  • Original Philips filter
View product
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series

Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY0900/30
  • Compatible: 900 and 800 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
Integrated 3-in-1

FYM220/30
  • Up to 24 months lifetime
  • HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
  • Filters 99.95% 0.003μm particles
  • Filters gases & odors
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