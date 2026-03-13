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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater
Discontinued
Support
AMF220/15
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EDC - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips 2000 Series 3-in-1 Purifier; Fan and Heater AMF220/15
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier's air quality ring colour does not change
How do I pair the remote control with my Philips 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater?
My Philips Air Purifier's filter replacement indication stays on
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise
Contacting Philips
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