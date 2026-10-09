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2 year warranty

Air purifier and Air humidifier

Air Purifier (5)

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Air Purifier

Discontinued

  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier

AC1215/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 63 m²
  • 270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
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Discontinued

  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series
  • Philips 800 Series

Philips 800 Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0819/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 48 m²
  • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Air Purifier

AC0920/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series
  • Philips 2000i Series

Philips 2000i Series
Air Purifier for Large Rooms

AC2889/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 79 m²
  • 333 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with CleanHome+ app
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Discontinued

  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series

Philips 2000 Series
3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF220/15
  • Purifies rooms up to 42 m²
  • 165 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filters
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