LED Interior Lighting

LED Interior Lighting

Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of major car manufacturers
Signalling and interior lighting

Ultinon LED
 

Signalling and interior lighting
4000K
Available in:

T10

Festoon
P21

W21

P21/5

W21/5

 

X-tremeUltinon LED
 

Signalling and interior lighting
8000K
Available in:

WT10

Festoon

P21

W21

P21/5
W21/5

T16

Standard
4000 K
Standard
6000 K
Standard
8000 K
