Enjoy endless fresh pasta options in less than 10 minutes.


 Avance Pasta Maker

    Pasta Maker

    The Pasta Maker at a glance.

    Autokneading

    Autokneading

    Takes the effort out of pasta-making. Just put in your ingredients, press a button, and let the Pasta Maker do all the work.
    Up to 450 grams

    Up to 450 grams

    The Pasta Maker can create up to 450 grams of pasta in one go – that's enough for 4 servings!
    4 pasta shapes

    4 pasta shapes

    Spaghetti, penne, fettuccine, lasagna. With the Pasta Maker, the choice is yours!

    Fresh and tasty pasta


    Make 2-3 portions (250g) of pasta from scratch in less than 10 minutes. Measure out your ingredients, put them in, press a button and let the pasta maker do all the work. Put them in, press a button, and let the Pasta Maker do the work.

      Make endless varieties


      Choose from 4 different pasta shapes: spaghetti, penne, fettuccine, lasagna. Flavour them with beetroot juice, spinach or any flour you want. For more inspiration check out our pasta recipe book for a great variety of delicious meals.

      Which pasta maker is for you?

      Our most advanced pasta maker

      Avance pasta maker

      Our most advanced pasta maker

      Pasta maker
      Compare with current
      Compact pasta maker for compact kitchens

      Viva pasta maker

      Compact pasta maker for compact kitchens

      Pasta and noodle maker
      Compare with current

      Preparation time for 250g pasta (2-3 servings)
      • Under 10 minutes
      • Under 18 minutes

      Powerful extrusion technology
      • yes
      • no

      Fully automatic
      • yes
      • yes

      Shaping disks for pasta variety
      • 4
      • 4

      Pasta capacity in 1 go
      • 450 gram
      • 400 gram

      Dimensions
      • (LxWxH): 343x215x315 mm
      • (LxWxH): 346x135x287 mm

      Weight
      • 7,5 kg
      • 4,7 kg

      Recipe book
      • yes
      • yes

      Easy cleaning
      • All removable parts are dishwasher safe
      • All removable parts are dishwasher safe

      Your taste - your pasta recipes

       

      Combine different shapes, flours and flavours to create endless variety of pastas perfectly suited to your taste. Check out a few recipes to get you started, on the road to pasta-making perfection!
      Recipe Book (pdf)

      Ricotta spinach
       ravioli

      Beetroot
       fettuccini

      Gluten free  chickpea
      tagliatelle

      Spinach
      spaghetti

      Ricotta spinach ravioli

      Ricotta spinach ravioli

      Beetroot  fettuccini

      Beetroot fettuccini

      Gluten free chickpea tagliatelle

      Gluten free chickpea tagliatelle

      Spinach spaghetti

      Spinach spaghetti

