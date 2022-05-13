See the road better with up to 160% brighter light*
Projecting a cool white light of up to 5800 K
Up to 3,000 hours' use from a high performance bulb
Philips Ultinon Pro5100
Brightness to penetrate the dark
Philips Ultinon Pro5100 LED bulbs provide crystal-clear forward visibility without dazzling other road-users. Their brilliant white beam comes from a compact, easy-fit design. Driving at night just became safer and more stylish with the new Philips Ultinon Pro5100 range.
*Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs
The main driving lights of your car, illuminate a long range of the road and cars up ahead.
Light up the road immediately near the car, important for safe driving in foggy conditions.
2 years product warranty + 1 year extended warranty
Grade quality automotive LED chips
Light exactly where driver need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles
Diverts heat away from the light's critical components that enables the bulb to last longer
Producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern
Unique design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the bulb body, for quick and easy installation
LUM11258U51X2
LUM11336U51X2
LUM11342U51X2
LUM11972U51X2
LUM11362U51X2
LUM11012U51X2
LUM11005U51X2
LUM11366U51X2
Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring and CANbus to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp and overcome the challenges such as flickering or dimmed lights.
*All Philips LED upgrades are supplied with Standard Center ring
Handy tools for helping you to
make the right choice
Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs
Discover Philips LED headlight bulbs and experience which LED bulbs suit your needs
Learn more about our Philips automotive lighting technology, innovation and solutions through our articles
