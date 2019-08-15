Search terms

    What is an LED connector ring?


    Almost every car model has a different type of socket for halogen bulbs. When replacing your halogen bulbs with LED lighting, you may need a connector ring to secure the LED bulbs inside the headlamp. Every Philips HL [≈H7] upgrade is supplied with a type A center ring. If another type of connector ring is needed, you can find the relevant ring type in the LED compatibility list.

    Please check the LED compatibility list to ensure you buy the right connector ring for your car model!

    Reach out to any one of our authorized distributors, garages and retailers for your very own Philips LED connector rings today!

    Why choose Philips LED connector rings?

    Reliable quality

    Philips connector rings are made of durable metal, can handle high temperatures and provide long-lasting performance. Tested in the toughest conditions, they're proven to withstand physical and thermal stress.
    Compatibility assured

    Our connector rings fit perfectly with Philips LED headlight bulbs. Our rings ensure the bulbs are positioned and secured at the correct angle within the car headlight unit.
    Compatible with major car models

    Our ring portfolio fits a wide range of car models, giving you peace of mind and great lighting performance. Every Philips headlight upgrade is supplied with a type A ring, suitable for installing LED bulbs in most car models. However, some cars require a special type of ring. To know which ring your vehicle needs, please check our car compatibility list.

