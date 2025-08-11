My Philips shaver is not working

2 year warranty
If your Philips shaver doesn't work, doesn't charge or doesn't turn on, follow the troubleshooting steps below.
Please follow the steps in the order provided. While some steps may seem obvious, this process eliminates many common issues and helps to narrow down the root cause.
The information on this page applies to the following models: S1882/00 , X9002/30 , S1151/00 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
What do the lights on my Philips S1000, S3000 or X3000 shaver mean?
My skin is irritated after using my Philips shaver