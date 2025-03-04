Philips Support My Philips Shaver is leaking water

It is not unusual for a small amount of water to leak out of your Philips shaver after cleaning or wet shaving*.

The battery and electronic components of your shaver are contained within a waterproof inner body. This means that they're protected from any water that may get inside the shaver handle during routine use.

*Note: This information only applies to washable or showerproof shavers. If your shaver is not waterproof, always ensure that it stays dry. To find out if your shaver is waterproof, please refer to the user manual (also available online).

Need support with your shaver? If you need additional support with your Philips shaver, please contact us.