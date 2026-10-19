My pump does a squeaking noise when moving the handle. Why is that?

2 year warranty
Make sure the silicone diaphragm is wet when assembled onto the pump.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/10, SCF430/01, SCF332/31. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
How should I warm up breast milk?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
How do I prevent the milk from leaking after pumping?
How do I use my Philips Avent manual breast pump?
Are there more sizes of the cushion available?
How do I assemble the Philips Avent manual breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?