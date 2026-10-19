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My pump does a squeaking noise when moving the handle. Why is that?

Make sure the silicone diaphragm is wet when assembled onto the pump.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/10, SCF430/01, SCF332/31. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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