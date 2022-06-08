2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAX7207/98
Start the party right
Set the party off with a bang with this awesome, light effect cube speaker! Powerful sound, big bass and ethereal 360° lights bathe the room with good vibes. Connect up to 50 speakers for a wall of light and sound.
360° party light
Wireless party link
Rechargeable battery
80 W RMS. 160 W max output
This karaoke cube speaker will immerse the room in rich sounds and banging bass. The built-in battery lets you move the party outside for up to 12 hours play time on a single charge.
Glowing light bars pulse through the semitransparent speaker creating a futuristic 360° lightshow to accompany your tunes. The lights will change color and pulse along with your music.
2 mic inputs allow you to kick your party into karaoke mode. Take it up a notch with echo, female/male voice switch and vocal fader voice effects. Both mics and effects have their own controls on the speaker.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
bramming
08/06/2022
United Kingdom
Great sound and looks
It's an abseloutly amazing product, with great sound and amazing colors
Pros
great sound, cool features
Cons
the handle is a bit bad placed if you want to carry it around
This review was made for TAX7207 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2022-05-08
This review was made for TAX7207 Bluetooth party speaker
Date of Use 2022-05-08