2 year warranty
Discontinued
Bigger sound. Any room.
This powerful wireless speaker gives you 80 W of rich sound--on its own or as part of a multi-room setup. You get stereo sound packed with detail, perfect synchronization, and easy control whether connecting to your TV or other speakers.
Wi-Fi. Multi-room audio
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
Built-in LED
Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any device that has the Google Assistant, to play music through the speaker. Turn the volume up for a party. Turn it down late at night. Get the news and more. All completely hands-free.
Two woofers, two passive radiators, and two tweeters combine to give you room-filling sound with powerful bass and sparkling treble. Wi-Fi streaming gives you the highest-quality signal, and ensures the audio syncs perfectly between speakers, or rooms.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
KrisDeb
01/02/2024
United Kingdom
Amazing PlayFi speaker, so good that I bought two.
I'm using it with DLNA server and play local music upstairs and downstairs using two speakers and one soundbar - absolutely flawless. Loud enough to cook in the kitchen with all fans on. High quality sound, especially with Critical Listening Mode. App is just ok and not overcomplicated. I know there are online services compatible like Amazon Music, Tidaletc. but I'm not using them. Just 10/10 product for me.
Pros
PlayFi system compatible, seamless updates, fast connection, Bluetooth, Chromecast compatible,
Cons
PlayFi is updating and managing the PlayFi software but separate Philips app needed to control the lights and update firmware. That's not neat but irrelevant for me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6505 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2024-01-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAW6505 Wireless home speaker
Date of Use 2024-01-01