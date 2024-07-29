2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT4556GR/97
Your music. Your way.
Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case.
Earbuds with in-ear fit
Active Noise Canceling
IPX4 water protection
Up to 29 hours play time
Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
Gr8white
29/07/2024
South Africa
TAT4556: Very Basic ANC Earbuds
These are a very basic implementation of active noise cancelling earbuds. I was looking for a cheap pair of earbuds that could travel with me and wouldn't be heartbroken if I lost them & bought these on a promo that was just over half the normal price. I found sound quality to OK, but certainly not great. Fit was also not wonderful (I appreciate that is subjective, but my various other earbuds all fit better) and edges of the parts of the moldings were a bit sharp - something that you don't want in your ear. Non of the above was especially bud, just not good. The killer for me was the continual hiss with the ANC turned on - All my other ANC earbuds don't have this issue. I have since found a replacement
Pros
If they are heavily discounted and your need are basic, they could be option to consider
Cons
Sound quality and in particular hiss from the ANC. Fit not great, but maybe thtis is just me
This review was made for TAT4556BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2023-06-29
This review was made for TAT4556BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2023-06-29