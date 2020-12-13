2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT3265BK/97
Snug Fit, Great Sound and Crystal Call
T3265 dedicates snug and feather light fit, stylish design with IPX4 water-proof for better comfort even in running.Two microphones offer an amazing clear noise cancelling for crystal call.13mm driver with classy BT chip brings great sound
Bluetooth®
Black
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Wake your phone's voice assistant by touching the earphone,then you can ask the phone to play some music, call or check the weather and more
The built-in capacitive sensor, Music pauses automatically when you take an earphone out. It can prevent the earphones from triggering by mistake
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