2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1235WT/97
Love what you hear. Love how they look
The in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound with snug fit. a small earphone design that fits securely. the touch control for music and calls. the splash- and sweat- resistant headphone let you running freely
Bluetooth®
White
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.
These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.
Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music , call or send message to friend, check the weather and more.
2.0
of 5
5
Reviews
philipsearbudsuseridk
13/04/2022
South Africa
Verified buyer
The product functions quite well
It has too much lag to use for gaming. Less lag than cheaper products, but still too much. It has a secure, comfortable fit. The rubber on it can sometimes move and cover the charging pins and require manual adjustment which is annoying The audio ques for "power on" and "connected" are not synced which is off-putting The battery life is good It doesn't switch off automatically after not playing audio for a long time which uses up the battery unnecessarily
Pros
Battery Life/Comfort/Ease of charging-removal from charging case
Cons
Price/Latency/
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2022-03-13
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2022-03-13
Molybdenum
30/10/2023
South Africa
Only the left bud charges. I’m so disappointed.
I tried charging for a bit longer but still only one bud charges. I’m so mad.
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2023-09-30
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2023-09-30
Sghubhu
05/05/2025
South Africa
Yoh only the right bud it charging and the battery life is not so good I bought them today morning
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-04-05
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1235WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2025-04-05