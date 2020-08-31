2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAS5505/00
Unwind in style
Relax with the Bluetooth speaker that complements any interior. You get 12 hours play time and rich sound with warm bass. The wool-blend speaker fabric adds a sophisticated touch, and the built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls.
Bluetooth®
20 W Output Power
12 hours play time
This speaker looks great wherever you place it. Embossed buttons let you control playback, Bluetooth, and more. The built-in mic lets you take hands-free calls, and you can thread a carrying strap through the speaker's lanyard hole.
Go from working session to dinner party with ease. You get 12 hours play time from a single charge, and the wireless range is 20 m. Charging the speaker takes 3.5 hours, via the included USB-C cable.
This speaker is covered with a premium speaker fabric created by high-end manufacturer Kvadrat. The beautiful wool-blend material is acoustically transparent, allowing the sound to flow freely from the speaker into the room.
Awards
Reviews
The IPX7 rating means the speaker driver can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of up to 1 m. The speaker fabric is not waterproof but can withstand a drop of water.