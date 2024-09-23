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  • The pocket classic
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  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
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  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic
  • The pocket classic

Portable FM/AM radio

TAR1509/00

The pocket classic

Take the radio with you! Enjoy great reception and crisp, clear sound from the portable FM/AM radio that’s small enough to slip into your pocket. From music and sport to news, simple controls make it easy to find your favourite stations on the go.

See all benefits

The pocket classic

  • FM/AM

  • Analogue tuning

  • Battery operated

Classic design, clear sound, great reception

Classic design, clear sound, great reception

You get crisp, clear sound for all your favourites with this super-portable FM/AM radio. Analogue tuning makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and the long telescopic antenna enables the best possible reception wherever you are.

Simple, one-handed control

Simple, one-handed control

Two thumbwheels let you tune the radio and control the volume, and there's a handy side switch for changing between FM and AM wavebands. The large, clear tuning window lets you see which frequency you're tuned to, and an LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.

Super portable with a headphone port for private listening

Super portable with a headphone port for private listening

This analogue radio is easily small enough to slip into a pocket, or you can let it hang from your wrist using the included lanyard. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and there's a headphone port for private listening: perfect if you want to hear the latest sports scores while you're out shopping!

Technical Specifications

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