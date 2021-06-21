2 year warranty
Discontinued
TANX20/73
Move it. Groove it.
Take the party anywhere with the Bluetooth speaker on wheels! You get two mic inputs so you can do your thing live. Party light effects and karaoke features add to the atmosphere. 7 hours play time keeps you rocking.
Bluetooth®
With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this powerful speaker can fill the room with beats. Up to 7 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.
Mic inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or MC your own event. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo and delay to your performance!
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