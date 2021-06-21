ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Bluetooth party speaker

TANX20/73

Move it. Groove it.

Take the party anywhere with the Bluetooth speaker on wheels! You get two mic inputs so you can do your thing live. Party light effects and karaoke features add to the atmosphere. 7 hours play time keeps you rocking.

See all benefits

Move it. Groove it.

  • Bluetooth®

Up to 7 hours play time. Loud, powerful sound

With powerful sound and big, pumping bass, this powerful speaker can fill the room with beats. Up to 7 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.

Party light effects. Blaze to the music

Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.

2x 6.3 mm mic inputs

Mic inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or MC your own event. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo and delay to your performance!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.