2 year warranty
Discontinued
TANX200/98
Drop the bass
Shake the room with the Bluetooth party speaker that has twin bass drivers for thundering bass! You can plug in guitar and mic to rock your own tunes. You get party light effects, fun karaoke functions, and 14 hours play time.
Bluetooth®
This powerful speaker has everything you need to get the party started right! With powerful sound and huge, pumping bass, you'll fill the room with beats. 14 hours play time from a single charge lets you rock the tunes all night.
Get everyone up and dancing with party light effects. Colored lights on the speakers pulse in time to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.
Mic and guitar inputs (6.3 mm) let you take the party up a notch. Sing to a playlist, or rock out to your own playing. You can even fade out the vocals of a song you're singing along to, so only your voice is heard. Fun karaoke effects give you the ability to add echo to the vocals, or switch vocal sounds from female to male and back again!
Reviews