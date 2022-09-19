2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy it all - from DVD & USB
Your dream player with flawless, true-to-life picture quality and the ability to play virtually any disc! The Philips DVD player TAEP200 delivers your movies and music entertainment experience.
USB 2.0
12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.
Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW or DVD-RW. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on one device.
Whatever you’re watching, and on any TV, Screen Fit ensures that the picture fills the whole screen. Annoying black bars on the top and bottom are eliminated, without any tedious manual adjustments to make. Simply press the Screen Fit button, choose the format and enjoy your movie in full-screen
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mason4315
19/09/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great product
Easy to use , plug and play . Good sounds and pictures.
Pros
Easy set up
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player
Date of Use 2021-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player
Date of Use 2021-08-19
Billkwando
11/01/2023
United Kingdom
PERMANENT ANGLE ICON ONSCREEN w/multiangle content
I don't recommend the Philips TAEP200 DVD player, because on any DVD with multiple angles, there's an angle icon on the screen the entire time, and there are no menu option to remove it, and you can push every button on the remote, and nothing gets rid of it. The infuriatingly ironic thing about it is that the remote doesn't even HAVE an angle button to allow you to take advantage of the multi-angle feature they're forever emblazoned on to your screen (literally, if you have a plasma).
Pros
Region free
Cons
Angle icon can't me removed, and there are no firmware updates to fix
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player
Date of Use 2021-12-10
This review was made for TAEP200 DVD player
Date of Use 2021-12-10