2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB8967/98
Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more
This 5.1.2 soundbar puts you right in the middle of the action. Movies, music and more come to life with crystal audio clarity. A powerful subwoofer and two rear speakers connect wirelessly for fully immersive surround sound.
Dolby Atmos®
2 rear speakers
780 W max. Wireless subwoofer
Works with voice assistants
This soundbar brings 5.1.2 channels and 390W of dynamic sound to everything you watch or listen to. The rear speakers and up-firing speakers render true surround sound with depth and height, bathing you in enthralling sound.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. Dolby Atmos gives you an incredibly immersive audio experience. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly real as sound flows above and all around you.
Achieve fully immersive cinema and concert surround sound with the subwoofer and two rear speakers. A cable connects the rear speakers. Plug them into a power socket and then connect them wirelessly to the soundbar.
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