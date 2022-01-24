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Discontinued

Soundbar 5.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

TAB8967/98

Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more

This 5.1.2 soundbar puts you right in the middle of the action. Movies, music and more come to life with crystal audio clarity. A powerful subwoofer and two rear speakers connect wirelessly for fully immersive surround sound.

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Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more

  • Dolby Atmos®

  • 2 rear speakers

  • 780 W max. Wireless subwoofer

  • Works with voice assistants

Up-firing speakers. Heighten the excitement

Up-firing speakers. Heighten the excitement

This soundbar brings 5.1.2 channels and 390W of dynamic sound to everything you watch or listen to. The rear speakers and up-firing speakers render true surround sound with depth and height, bathing you in enthralling sound.

Dolby Atmos. Multidimensional audio experience

Dolby Atmos. Multidimensional audio experience

Increase the drama no matter what you watch. Dolby Atmos gives you an incredibly immersive audio experience. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly real as sound flows above and all around you.

5.1.2 true surround channels. Rear speakers and subwoofer

5.1.2 true surround channels. Rear speakers and subwoofer

Achieve fully immersive cinema and concert surround sound with the subwoofer and two rear speakers. A cable connects the rear speakers. Plug them into a power socket and then connect them wirelessly to the soundbar.

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