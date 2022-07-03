2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB8947/98
Fully immersive sound for movies, music, and more
This 3.1.2 soundbar puts you right in the middle of the action. Movies, music and more come to life with crystal audio clarity. A powerful subwoofer connects wirelessly for fully immersive cinematic sound.
Dolby Atmos®
660 W max. Wireless subwoofer
Works with voice assistants
This soundbar brings 330 W of pure power to everything you watch, and every track you love. 3.1.2 channels fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. Dolby Atmos gives you an incredibly immersive audio experience. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly real as sound flows above and all around you.
You can also stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. For movies and gaming, 4K pass-through lets you connect 4K HDR video sources with no loss of resolution.
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